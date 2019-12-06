Suspect arrested after failed hit on PE police captain

The suspect trigger man in the failed hit on a Port Elizabeth policewoman has been arrested amid talk that those who wanted her dead intended to collect on an insurance policy.

This brings the number of arrests for the attempted murder of Captain Muriel Mapuma, 51, in October, to four.

The latest arrest took place on Wednesday with three other suspects nabbed on November 15.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a 25-year-old man, believed to have been contracted to kill Mapuma, was arrested at a shack in Westville about 4am on Wednesday.

“Following an intense investigation over several weeks detectives managed to arrest the man believed to be responsible for the shooting,” he said.

“No firearm has yet been recovered. However police are still following up leads.”

Mapuma, of the Swartkops police station, was walking in Cwili Street, Motherwell — about 50m from her home — at 6.15pm on October 28 when two men walked up to her and fired twice at her, hitting her in the head and arm.

She survived the shooting.

On November 18, Mapuma’s relative, Nombuyiselo Ndyamvo, 36, and married couple Nolufefe Melani, 37, and Songezo Melani, 39, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged murder plot. All three are still in custody pending a bail application.

It is alleged that the suspects hatched the plan to have Mapuma killed and contacted hitmen to carry out the shooting.

An insurance payout would then allegedly have been split between all those involved in the murder.

The three were arrested in Motherwell and Veeplaas.

Due to the matter involving an alleged assassination plot, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit has taken over the case.

“All four are charged with conspiring to murder Mapuma while additional charges are expected to be added as the probe continues,” Beetge said.

Beetge would also not say where the captain was now, because of safety concerns, or provide details of the insurance policy.

The man is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Friday.