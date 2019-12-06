Murder trial judgment postponed to January

PREMIUM

A woman who allegedly colluded with her boyfriend to rob and murder one of her lovers will remain behind bars until January after judgment in the matter was postponed on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



Khanyiswa Zinco, 27, and her co-accused Mvuzo Jack, 25, Khayalethu Lubisi, 26 ,and Unathi Mxazi, 22, appeared dismayed when they learnt that their fate would only be decided later after state prosecutor Velile Makasana informed the court of the arranged date...

