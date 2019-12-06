Hawks arrest fifth person in 'Christian terror group' crackdown

A fifth person allegedly linked to a group involved in a "terrorist plot" targeting national key points and shopping malls has been arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town.

A 46-year-old man from Kuilsrivier was arrested at his business premises on Thursday for the illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices.

His arrest follows that of Harry Johannes Knoesen, 60, self-proclaimed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the "Crusaders", last week at his home in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. He is a retired pastor and a former SA National Defence Force member.

Knoesen was charged with terrorism-related activities in contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act and for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man arrested in Cape Town was believed to have links with four other suspects already charged for alleged terrorist activities.

He was expected to make his first appearance in Kuilsrivier magistrate's court on Friday.

The group’s arrest follows a two-year intelligence-led investigation into an alleged terrorist plot.