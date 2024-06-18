Van Niekerk’s days as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor could be numbered

The government of national unity statement of intent to participate that was signed by the ANC, DA, IFP, GOOD and PA could see a power shift in Nelson Mandela Bay, placing National Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk’s position as mayor on the chopping block.
This comes as the ANC in the region has been instructed to assess the state of the multiparty coalition in the city.
The ANC is in a coalition with the PA, AIC, PAC, EFF and National Alliance.
The shake-up could come from the ANC agreeing with the DA and others to form a government of national unity (GNU) after the ANC fell below 50% for the first time in 30 years after the national and provincial elections.
The GNU also includes the IFP, Patriotic Alliance and GOOD who signed the agreement.
The collaboration saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president on Friday.
The instruction to assess the state of the multiparty coalition came from the ANC’s provincial bosses.
ANC deputy chair and acting regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said they were given until Friday to meet.
“We will only have one item on the agenda.”
Tshaka said the GNU would affect all hung metros in the country, as coalition deals were handled by Luthuli House, the headquarters of the ANC.
Asked if this meant Van Niekerk’s head as mayor was on the chopping block, Tshaka said: “I can’t say yes or no.”
On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema announced at a media briefing that his party would withdraw all members of the mayoral committees (MMC) in municipalities working with the ANC.
On this, Tshaka said should the EFF pull councillors from the Bay coalition this would tilt the balance of forces in the council.
The coalition holds 62 seats but without the EFF this would drop to 54, leaving those left in the coalition without a majority.
“If that happens, there will be new discussions of the metro. I can’t stand firmly and say there’s nothing that will happen.
“With the GNU nationally we are anticipating what will happen in the hung metros.
“Even the National Alliance is assessing the situation and everyone is looking at what will happen but now there is no mandate.”
On Friday, EFF provincial chair Zilindile Vena said the party was prepared to pull its MMCs from the Bay coalition.
“The commander-in-chief has pronounced that if the attitude of the ANC doesn’t change around the metros, then we will also have an attitude and a position.”
Reflecting on the GNU and its possible implications in the Bay, Civil Society Coalition chair Mongameli Peter said the ANC and DA must be at the centre of constituting a government in the city.
He said this stemmed from the 2021 local government elections where both parties received 48 seats each.
Peter said the outcome of the May 29 2024 elections reflected a deep dissatisfaction among voters at a local government level.
“[As the Civil Society Coalition] we will accelerate this call and practically engage the parties in question for this to be immediately realised.”
Political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana said the GNU boded well for the metro as the Civil Society Coalition had been involved in discussions between the DA and ANC to work together.
“None of the coalitions have been stable, mainly because all of them were with small parties that tended to be opportunistic using their inclusion to make financial benefits for themselves.”
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said it was still too early to say what would happen in the metro.
He said negotiations on how municipalities could be governed would only be discussed after parliament’s committee structures had been concluded.
“I have an interest in getting the best outcome for the Bay.
“The DA’s federal executive will discuss that but for now, it is too early to tell.”
Van Niekerk and his chief of staff, Vasu Padayachi, could not be reached for comment.
