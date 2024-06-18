Bookkeeper sobs as she gets 15 years for fleecing animal hospital
Living the high life with the millions of rand she stole from a Humansdorp animal hospital over a period of more than five years, Lana Nell broke down in tears on Friday when she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Nell, 46, cited her past of abuse and constant need for affirmation as a reason for the R4.8m fraud, but the argument did not sway the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, which sentenced her on Friday...
