SAA to go under urgent business rescue

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to TimesLIVE that the letter was official correspondence to members of the cabinet and deputy ministers.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this correspondence would have made its way into the public domain in this manner, as it undermines the very processes under way to deal with the very dire situation at SAA,” she said.

Business rescue aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of a company that is financially distressed by providing for the temporary supervision of the company and management of its affairs by a business rescue practitioner.

The announcement comes just days after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the airline needed to go through a “radical” restructuring process to ensure its financial and operational sustainability.

“In pursuance of this, various options are being explored. SAA therefore cannot continue in its current form,” Gordhan said on Sunday evening.

Before this could happen, he said, SAA needed to get funding to keep the business running.

“Over the past few days there has been an intense discussion with lenders to secure the necessary funds to cover the operational and structural transition over the next few months.”