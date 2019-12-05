Ex-Bay councillor jailed for 15 years for cold-blooded murder

PREMIUM

A former ward councillor turned tavern owner has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he hunted down and mercilessly killed a young man he had accused of misbehaving in his establishment.



Former Ward 54 councillor Aaron Nyikilana, 52, was arrested after going on a rampage and killing Lindokhule “Docs” Marcus, 23, on January 2 2018, and then searching for his friends...

