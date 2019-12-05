Identities of victims, witnesses and offenders to be protected after they turn 18

PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court ordered on Wednesday that persons who were either witnesses, victims or perpetrators of crimes and under the age of 18 at the time receive the same protection after they enter adulthood — unless otherwise ordered by a court of law.



In its order issued on Wednesday, the highest court in the land upheld a previous ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in which a number of institutions including the Centre for Child Law, Childline SA, the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) and the Media Monitoring Africa Trust had approached the court...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.