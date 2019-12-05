Accused in CPF member’s murder expected to plead

The trial of a man accused of gunning down a member of the Bethelsdorp Community Police Forum earlier in 2019 is expected to begin on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



Marshall Chabide, 36, of Bethelsdorp, did not enter a plea on Wednesday after state prosecutor Garth Baartman requested the matter be rolled over to allow Chabide to consult with Legal Aid SA- appointed advocate Elsabet Theron...

