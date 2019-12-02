Tighter security for Eastern Cape prisons during festive period

The department of correctional services is tightening the locks to ensure no prisoners escape during the festive period.

Deputy minister of correctional services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa is expected to launch the Correctional Services’ Safer Festive Season Campaign at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

“The national launch will showcase correctional services' state of readiness in curbing all possible forms of security breaches that may be initiated by inmates in their desperate pursuit of breaking loose during the festive season,” Holomisa's office said.

“The campaign will further see DCS officials doubling their efforts in addressing evolving threats, especially those involving illicit, harmful substances and assaults.”