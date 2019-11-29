Khoi, San get seat at table

PREMIUM

Toa Tama! Khams ge. No, you have not misread that. It simply means “the struggle continues” in Khoekhoegowab — a language of the Khoi Khoi.



And keeping up the good fight is exactly what the Khoi and San nations plan to do to ensure their languages and right to land are acknowledged by the government...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.