IPTS: Taxi bodies threaten ‘action’
Taxi associations in Nelson Mandela Bay are fed up with what they say are the city’s broken promises in ensuring that the rollout of the long-delayed bus system does not leave their members financially worse off.
Threatening to embark on “action” to ensure that the metro takes the industry seriously, the Nelson Mandela Bay regional taxi council has accused the municipality of making empty promises and not acting in good faith...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.