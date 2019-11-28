IPTS: Taxi bodies threaten ‘action’

PREMIUM

Taxi associations in Nelson Mandela Bay are fed up with what they say are the city’s broken promises in ensuring that the rollout of the long-delayed bus system does not leave their members financially worse off.



Threatening to embark on “action” to ensure that the metro takes the industry seriously, the Nelson Mandela Bay regional taxi council has accused the municipality of making empty promises and not acting in good faith...

