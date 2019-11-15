Refugees arrested, four cops seriously injured in clashes at UN High Commission in Pretoria

About 500 refugees were removed from the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) premises in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Thursday after being camped outside the premises since last month.

The group had been there while demanding to be moved to other countries because they feared xenophobic attacks in SA.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a case of trespassing had been opened by the UNHCR at the Brooklyn police station on Thursday.

“We are here with all the other law enforcement agencies to get the numbers. We were looking at a group of about 500 people, so we needed to partner with other law enforcement agencies to effect the arrests,” she said. “We arrived around 8 this morning and were received with quite violent resistance. Four of our members had to be treated for serious injuries.”

She said those who were arrested would be taken to various police stations and charged with trespassing.

“To give due consideration to women and children, they have been taken and will be handed over to the department of home affairs.”