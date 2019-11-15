Court orders Rocklands firm to re-employ worker — seven years after unfairly dismissing him

A Port Elizabeth man who was unfairly dismissed from his job has obtained a court order forcing his former employer to reinstate him — after more than seven years of trying to get his job back.



In the November 7 judgment, the Port Elizabeth division of the Labour Court of South Africa ruled that Rocklands Poultry Loss Control/Sovereign Foods had to reinstate Graham Goliath, who was unfairly dismissed in May 2011...

