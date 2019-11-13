Eastern Cape scoops 15 national tourism Lilizela awards
It’s all about customer care and capitalising on the Eastern Cape’s natural treasures.
That was the message on Tuesday from two of the Nelson Mandela Bay winners who were among 15 from the province who triumphed at the 2019 Lilizela national tourism awards in Pretoria on Saturday.
The scooping of so many prizes was hailed by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency in a post on its website.
“Halala halala Eastern Cape! A proud moment. Well done! We honour you for your commitment, passion and hard work.”
The CEO of the agency, Vuyani Dayimani, said he was proud of the province’s showing at the 2019 prestigious event.
“It’s inspiring to work with such a dynamic industry of committed individuals and businesses.
“Congratulations and thank you to all tourism stakeholders for their immeasurable contribution to sustaining the tourism sector and helping to place the Eastern Cape as a preferred destination of choice.”
Hosted by South African Tourism, the Lilizela Awards are aimed at recognising and celebrating tourism businesses for tourism excellence, for their contribution to SA’s global competitiveness, and for growing tourism’s contribution towards GDP and job creation.
Karen Keeton, marketing spokesperson for Raggy Charters, which won in the Visitor Experience/ Marine Adventure category, said it was their fifth national Lilizela category award in the last six years.
“We were very excited to win as we were not expecting it this time.
“I think what makes us special is that we don’t rush our tours and we try to make our visitors feel like VIPs.
“And of course the amazing marine life in Algoa Bay is what makes it all possible.”
Trenwyth Pledger, owner of Thunzi Bush Lodge in Colleen Glen in Port Elizabeth, which won in the Self Catering Shared Accommodation category, said she had sent her senior duty manager Sbongile Mazana to represent them at the Pretoria event.
“When I got the phone call from her it was a wonderful surprise.
“We have won four provincial category awards and this was our second national category award.
“But the Lilizelas have got much bigger so we were not anticipating winning this time.”
Pledger said she believed the attention they paid to their guests was key to their winning recipe.
“They also get exactly what they see on our website and what they expect.”
The Eastern Cape winners included a total of 10 in the different accommodation categories and five in the remaining tourism experience categories. They were:
• Coffee Shack Backpackers and Surf School in Coffee Bay for Backpackers & Hostelling;
• Kingsman Hotel in Burgersdorp in the Bed & Breakfast 5-Star Category;
• Panorama Guest House in King William’s Town for Guest Houses;
• Thunzi Lodge in Port Elizabeth and Haga Haga Hotel on the Wild Coast for Self Catering Shared Accommodation;
• Burlington Bush Cottages near Salem in the Self Catering Exclusive category;
• Mthatha Dam Resort Luchaba Nature Reserve near Mthatha for Events Venue;
• Mayfair Hotel in Mthatha for Small Hotel;
• Town Lodge Port Elizabeth for Hotel;
• Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve near Port Alfred which won in the Lap of Luxury and 5-Star Boutique Hotel categories;
• St Francis Chokka Trail in the Beach Experience category;
• Baviaans Camino in the Baviaanskloof in the Action & Adventure Category;
• Raggy Charters in Algoa Bay for Marine Adventure; and
• Kwandiwe Waxa from Lusikisiki in the Tour Guides category.