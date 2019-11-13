Eastern Cape scoops 15 national tourism Lilizela awards

It’s all about customer care and capitalising on the Eastern Cape’s natural treasures.

That was the message on Tuesday from two of the Nelson Mandela Bay winners who were among 15 from the province who triumphed at the 2019 Lilizela national tourism awards in Pretoria on Saturday.

The scooping of so many prizes was hailed by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency in a post on its website.

“Halala halala Eastern Cape! A proud moment. Well done! We honour you for your commitment, passion and hard work.”

The CEO of the agency, Vuyani Dayimani, said he was proud of the province’s showing at the 2019 prestigious event.

“It’s inspiring to work with such a dynamic industry of committed individuals and businesses.

“Congratulations and thank you to all tourism stakeholders for their immeasurable contribution to sustaining the tourism sector and helping to place the Eastern Cape as a preferred destination of choice.”

Hosted by South African Tourism, the Lilizela Awards are aimed at recognising and celebrating tourism businesses for tourism excellence, for their contribution to SA’s global competitiveness, and for growing tourism’s contribution towards GDP and job creation.