Lamola asked to rule on extradition of former Mozambique finance minister

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday revoked a previous decision to extradite to Mozambique its former finance minister Manuel Chang, wanted in relation to a $2bn (R30bn) debt scandal there that plunged the country’s economy into crisis.

Both the United States and Mozambique are seeking the extradition of Chang, whose has been in custody in SA since December when he was arrested at the request of the United States for his alleged role in borrowing that US authorities say was fraudulent. He denies wrongdoing.

Former South African justice minister Michael Masutha had decided before leaving his post that Chang should be sent back to Mozambique. But his successor, Ronald Lamola, applied to the court to have this decision set aside.

On Friday, Judge Denise Fisher obliged, sending both Masutha’s decision to extradite Chang to Mozambique as well as his dismissal of the US extradition request to Lamola for him to rule on the matter.

“Both decisions are remitted to the current minister for determination,” the written ruling said.

The parties can appeal the decision. A lawyer for Chang did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“We will study the judgement itself... consult with our client the Republic of Mozambique and then we will make a decision on the way forward,” Sami Modiba, a lawyer for Mozambique, said following the ruling.