We can learn a lot from China, says PE principal after Shanghai visit

Parsons Hill Primary School principal Clinton Saddler has been left deeply impressed by the beauty of the people of Shanghai and their respectful and helpful manner.

Saddler, who believes SA schools — and society generally — would benefit greatly if such positive characteristics were promoted in this country.

Saddler and Grey Junior School deputy headmaster Grant Butler were chosen to represent the Eastern Cape on a two-week study tour of Shanghai attended by 25 South African principals to learn and share best practices with their counterparts from the Chinese city.

The tour was hosted by the International Centre for Teacher Education at the East China Normal University from October 12 to 27.

The principals were selected from primary and secondary schools from across SA in an initiative by the department of education to expose them to innovations and opportunities that could help them grow and develop their pupils.

Saddler said the experience and information shared on the tour would definitely be of benefit to SA schools.

“Being exposed to leadership programmes at Shanghai schools and their constructive management styles provided the opportunity to learn and gain insight into different styles of management,” Saddler said.

“Certain aspects can effectively be included into existing trends for the betterment of our schools and to enhance our children.

“At every school the principal would share their best-practice ideas and successful methods to their Chinese counterparts,” he said.

The presentations from the East China Normal University covered Chinese education policy and recent reforms, Saddler said.

They also focused on the 2030 education agenda for sustainable development goals and learning achievements through quality assurance.

“They also touched on training and professional criteria for secondary school principals, the striving for excellence at schools, influence of Confucianism on Chinese culture and digital leadership at schools in practice,” Saddler said.