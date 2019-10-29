Medicine shortages in state hospitals reach sickening levels

If your hospital does not have the drug glyceryl trinitrate used to treat heart failure, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow or fluid on lungs — and the patient doesn’t respond to alternatives — consult a specialist urgently.



This is the latest advice in a national department of health circular sent to state doctors last week, explaining which alternative drugs to use, as there is a range of medicines out of supply — or in short supply — at the moment...

