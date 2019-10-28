Boost for Helenvale recyclers

About 20 Helenvale recyclers received a donation of equipment and clothing from the Mandela Bay Development Agency on Friday.



MBDA project manager Lerato Muzah said the donation marked the launch of a waste management pilot project by the agency with Helenvale Primary School’s volunteer group, Helenvale Green Ambassadors...

