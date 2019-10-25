Mbuyiseni Ndlozi & Dali Mpofu praise Mmusi Maimane for 'job well done'

Senior EFF leaders have thrown their weight behind former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who resigned on Wednesday.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national chair Dali Mpofu have hailed Maimane as a true leader whose contribution will be remembered for generations.

Maimane's resignation came just two days after Helen Zille's election as federal executive council chair, and in his resignation address he admitted that his relationship with Zille had not always been an easy one.

“I fought many battles with Helen Zille, especially about her comments, but it never deterred from the respect we shared. Even with the comments about colonialism, we certainly maintained the respect. I maintain that these sentiments did not help build trust between black and white South Africans and they made the project harder.”

During the address, he said he would remain in parliament until December but announced on Thursday that he had resigned as both the leader of the opposition and as MP.

Ndlozi and Mpofu put their political differences with Maimane aside to wish him well.