St Marks debaters qualify for global competition

Just six months after being formed, the St Marks School debating team has become the first from Nelson Mandela Bay to claim overall championship status for the regional round of the World Scholar’s Cup.



The win has qualified the team for the global rounds in North America, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Asia or Australia in 2020...

