A leaderless DA: 'We are taking legal advice', says Helen Zille

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is taking legal advice on what to do next.

“This is a rather unusual situation,” she told reporters on Wednesday, after both DA leader Mmusi Maimane and DA federal chair Athol Trollip quit.

She said the DA's constitution made provision for the leader departing — but it states that the federal chairperson should take over.

In this case, however, the federal chairperson has also resigned.

“We are taking legal advice,” said Zille, adding that the party did not want to “rush into decisions”.