University tunes in for musical magic

The unique Nelson Mandela University Brass and Horn Ensembles will present a concert on Sunday November 3 at the university’s South Campus Auditorium.

The programme will focus on original compositions and transcriptions of symphonic repertoire for both the eight-part French Horn Ensemble and an enlarged Brass Ensemble consisting of 25 musicians.

The enlarged Brass Ensemble will include percussion instruments.

Works to be included range from Henry Purcell’s Symphony from The Fairy Queen’to extracts from Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

Works by Eric Whitacre and contemporary Dutch composer Jan Koetsier are also on the programme.

The Horn Ensemble will feature a composition by Eric Ewazen and a transcription of Gustav Holst’s The Planets.

The programme is directed by Professor Erik Albertyn and Tiago Vital.

It will take place at 3pm.