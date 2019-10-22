News

Student hospitalised with bacterial meningitis

By timeslive - 22 October 2019
A fourth year student at NWU has contracted of bacterial meningitis, the university says.
The North-West University says its campus in Potchefstroom has confirmed a case of meningitis.

On Monday a fourth-year student was admitted to a local hospital after which a case of bacterial meningitis was confirmed on Tuesday morning, the institution said.

The student is not involved with a residence and all indications are that it is an isolated incident, said NWU.

"The hospital and the university are busy following up will all close contacts of the student. Free prophylaxis has been made available."

Prof Daryl Balia, deputy vice-chancellor of the campus in Potchefstroom, said: “I want to encourage all students and staff not to panic and to stay focused on the upcoming exams. The university is taking all the necessary precautionary steps to manage the situation.”

Balia said he will keep all students and staff timeously informed of any new developments.

