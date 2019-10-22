Dr Mkhuseli Boto’s bail bid postponed yet again

The drawn out bail application of attempted murder accused doctor, Mkhuseli Boto, is set to resume later this week.

Boto is accused of shooting his estranged wife in the face at their Summerstrand family home in August. He has been in custody since.

Magistrate Ramona van Vuuren had called on three more witnesses — the head of the St Albans Prison hospital section, the head pharmacist and a psychologist — to testify before she could make a decision on bail.

The Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday that they would deliver their evidence on Thursday.

Boto is accused of attempted murder after his wife, Tabita, also a doctor in the city, narrowly survived the shooting. A bullet was lodged in her jaw.

It is alleged that Boto then tried to commit suicide. As a result, he has been kept in the prison hospital section.