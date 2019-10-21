Why did FlySafair plane’s electronics have a midair meltdown?
A multiple systems failure caused by a suspected electrical power disruption aboard a Flysafair Boeing 737-400, flying from Johannesburg to Cape Town, forced pilots to abort the flight just minutes after takeoff.
As flight FA-202, which had six crew and 130 passengers on board, began its takeoff from OR Tambo International Airport on September 16 at 7.43am, multiple warning lights flashed in the cockpit...
