WATCH | Casualties of SA's petrol bombed trucks: severely burnt driver speaks out

Truckers who transport goods along some of SA’s busiest freeways are increasingly being targeted in violent attacks that leave them scarred and traumatised, both physically and emotionally.

In June this year, police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Fikile Mbalula spoke to a roomful of journalists about the torching of trucks in SA and announced the formation of an interministerial task force. Just two hours later, a truck stood abandoned and ablaze on the N2.

Between April 2018 and June this year, 74 trucks were attacked and damaged, according to a police report. An independent report by the N3 Toll Concession found that 50 trucks were set alight in this period.

In June, the Road Freight Association estimated damage to vehicles and cargo to be in the region of R1.2bn.

The crippling effect on the economy pales in comparison to the suffering of those harmed in the attacks.

Ronias Tavengwa, a Zimbabwean truck driver, sits hunched over in pain in his dimly lit, desolate Welbedagt home in the south of Durban.