Lost luggage not enough to stop PE diver breaking records

PREMIUM

With nothing but a speedo and noseclip, Gletwyn Rubidge took the ultimate plunge for his country.



Rubidge, who was in Cyprus last week representing SA at the Infinity Depth Games, was not expecting to compete without his gear — a wetsuit and mask — but when his luggage was delayed there was little choice...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.