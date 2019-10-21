Lost luggage not enough to stop PE diver breaking records
With nothing but a speedo and noseclip, Gletwyn Rubidge took the ultimate plunge for his country.
Rubidge, who was in Cyprus last week representing SA at the Infinity Depth Games, was not expecting to compete without his gear — a wetsuit and mask — but when his luggage was delayed there was little choice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.