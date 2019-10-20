Seven schoolboys dead in horror truck crash in North West

Seven pupils from the North West died in a horror crash, the provincial community safety and transport department said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Freddy Sepeng said the accident happened on Saturday.

“What happened is that these boys were travelling to Rietpan village when the truck they were in lost control and hit a tree,” said Sepeng.

“Six of the boys died on the scene and one died at hospital so, in total, seven have died. There were actually 30 people in the truck, including the driver,” he added.

MEC Sello Lehari conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including the truck driver.

Sepeng said that the truck driver had committed a crime.

“Open vehicles are not allowed to carry people at the back,” he said, explaining that the truck did not have a canopy.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mogwabone said that the 30 pupils were on their way home from a soccer tournament at Lehurutshe, in which under-15 and under-17 teams were taking part.

A culpable homicide case has been opened.