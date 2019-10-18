Robbers hit retirement facility in Bay

Three elderly patients and a caregiver were held up by robbers who broke into the Lake Farm Residential Home old-age care facility in Chelsea during load-shedding on Thursday.

The robbery happened just after 8pm when four men, armed with a firearm and crowbar, entered the facility next to the Lake Farm Centre.

Assistant manager Michelle Oakley, 52, said the robbery had happened at the highcare facility which houses three elderly people aged 82-98.

“I had just walked to my flat [about 20m from the building] when they struck.

“Five minutes after I left the building the dog inside apparently wanted to go out.

“The nurse let him out and seconds later four men with balaclavas confronted the nurse,” Oakley said.

“They ushered her into the house [communal area] and told her they were not there to hurt anyone.

“The nurse told them the building was not a house, but a place where they looked after sick and elderly people.

“When she told them that the men seemed to be very calm and not aggressive at all.

“They took money out of the nurse's bag and left R200 behind for her.

“They then went to the three bedrooms in the buildings and stole various small items.”

Oakley said as they were leaving, the men had wanted to remove the wall-mounted television.

“One of the robbers told the group to leave the TV.

“They then just walked out the front door.

“It was all over in five minutes.”