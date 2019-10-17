WATCH | Phone snatched in brazen theft - but creative cops soon catch the thieves

The incident took place on the corner of Halt and Voortrekker roads on Wednesday.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith submitted the video to the public emergency communications centre via an experimental WhatsApp communications tool being developed by the city.

"After the video was submitted to our public emergency communications centre by me and then on to law enforcement, the plain clothes unit followed up and managed to find the suspect and arrest him, along with other persons of interest," said Smith.

The stolen cellphone was also recovered during the arrest.

The victim of the theft was located in Stellenbosch on Thursday and Smith said he was on his way to Goodwood police station to lay a charge.

"I want to congratulate law enforcement and the plainclothes unit in being innovative and creative in tracking down the offender and effecting the arrest," he said.

"Thank you to the media and the public who helped us find the victim. This means one less group of criminals who can prey on innocent members of the public."