Opinion

Let’s salute those working to alleviate depression

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 16 October 2019

Depression. A mental health disorder, experts agree, characterised by a persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life.

Yet no word exists for depression in isiXhosa and isiZulu...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.

Most Read

X