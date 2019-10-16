Schools are short of teachers and full of vacancies – 19,000 to be exact
SA’s largest association of governing bodies has slammed provincial education departments for lengthy delays in filling vacant principal and teacher posts.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told parliament last month there were 19,007 vacancies at the end of June, including 2,402 for principals and 16,605 for deputy principals, heads of departments and teachers...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.