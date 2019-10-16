Schools are short of teachers and full of vacancies – 19,000 to be exact

SA’s largest association of governing bodies has slammed provincial education departments for lengthy delays in filling vacant principal and teacher posts.



Basic education minister Angie Motshekga told parliament last month there were 19,007 vacancies at the end of June, including 2,402 for principals and 16,605 for deputy principals, heads of departments and teachers...

