Hunger stalks adolescent mothers already under strain
Ahead of World Food Day on Wednesday the United Nations called on the global community to change the very system of food production and distribution.
“What needs to change? Our way of producing, supplying and consuming food has to change. From the farm to the plate, our food systems currently favour production of high-yielding staple crops,” it said. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.