Hunger stalks adolescent mothers already under strain

PREMIUM

Ahead of World Food Day on Wednesday the United Nations called on the global community to change the very system of food production and distribution.



“What needs to change? Our way of producing, supplying and consuming food has to change. From the farm to the plate, our food systems currently favour production of high-yielding staple crops,” it said. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.