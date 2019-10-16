New home for errant Blaauwbosch elephant

Harry the wandering Blaauwbosch elephant arrived safely at his new home at Mount Camdeboo near Graaff-Reinet after an extraordinary relocation project on Tuesday afternoon.



Project co-ordinator Dereck Milburn, of the Aspinall Foundation, said the elephant bull — which escaped for the second time last week from the controversial Blaauwbosch Private Game Reserve near Kleinpoort between Uitenhage and Jansenville — had made the trip with no problems...

