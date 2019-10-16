Food Lover's Market roasted for selling chicken past use-by date

The chicken Tony Botes bought from Food Lover's Market on Sunday was already roasting in the oven for the family’s lunch when he noticed the use-by date on the packaging was two days earlier.

“I was shocked to see that the original label, stating that the fresh whole chicken had been packed on October 3, with a use-by date of October 10, had been covered by another label which stated “Packed on 07.10.19”.

“This is disgraceful and quite possibly illegal!” he posted on Facebook.

It is indeed illegal to tamper with any date mark, and while it is legal to sell shelf-stable foods beyond their “best before” dates, SA’s food-labelling regulations make it illegal to sell perishable food products past their “use by” date because of the associated health risks.

Botes paid R81 for the 1.2kg chicken at the Food Lover's Market branch at Hillfox Value Centre in Roodepoort.

Responding, Food Lover's Market’s group legal adviser, Mirella Gastaldi, acknowledged that the store had sold Botes a chicken which was two days past its use-by date, and that the packed date on the store’s label contradicted the original one placed on the chicken by the supplier.