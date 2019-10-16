Eskom announces load-shedding

Eskom on Wednesday morning announced stage 2 load-shedding.

The energy utility said the load-shedding — scheduled between 9am and 11pm — was due to a shortage of capacity.

“Eskom would like to inform South Africans and all its customers that the electricity system has been severely constrained this week,” the power utility said in a statement.

“As a result of the loss of additional generation, delays in the return to service of units that are on planned maintenance and limited diesel supply, it has become necessary to implement stage 2 rotational load-shedding in order to protect the power system from a total collapse.”

Eskom said the severe supply constraint was the result of high levels of unplanned breakdowns that exceeded the 10,500MW limit.

“The supply constraint is caused by, among others, five generating units that are unavailable due to boiler tube leaks.

“In addition, a conveyor belt supplying Medupi Power Station with coal failed on Saturday 12 October resulting in low volumes of coal being supplied to the power station thus limiting the generating capability to approximately half the station output.



“Due to shortage of generating capacity from coal-fired generation, the pumped storage and OCGT generators have been used extensively since Saturday 12 October which has led to a decline in dam levels and diesel tank levels.

“We unreseverdly apologise to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them and want to assure the nation that we continue to work tirelessly to ensure security of energy supply.”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said the municipality had received notification from Eskom that stage 2 load-shedding could be implemented on Wednesday.

“We are awaiting a formal instruction and as soon as we get that, we will inform the residents via our social media platforms,” he said.

PLEASE NOTE: This story has been updated to include more details from Eskom.

