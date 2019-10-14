Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Durban prison

The department of correctional services has warned the public against smuggling contraband into prisons, after a woman was arrested for alleged possession of drugs at a Durban facility at the weekend.

“This comes after a visitor was arrested [on Sunday] for attempting to smuggle 200 drug capsules hidden in her underwear at the Durban Correctional Centre,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“This is a second incident in a space of two weeks at the same facility, signalling such perpetual behaviour from the public that must be condemned.”

He said the department had been applying different methods in its drive to prevent contraband entering correctional centres.

“This is to counter and be ahead of traffickers who disguise as visitors, employing creative tactics in their trade,” said Nxumalo.