Trial date set for Jayde ‘middleman’

A trial date has finally been set down for Luthando Siyoni, the final person to be tried in connection with Uitenhage teacher Jayde Panayiotou's kidnapping and murder.

Siyoni made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday and his case was postponed to May 4 2020.

Siyoni, who worked as a bouncer at the nightclub of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, is accused of acting as the middleman in the hit murder.

Jayde was kidnapped from outside her Kabega Park home in April 2015 at the behest of Panayiotou, who is now serving a life sentence for his role.

Siyoni was initially offered an exemption from prosecution on condition that he testify for the state.

However, he later recanted on his version to deny any involvement. He was subsequently rearrested on a charge of murder.

The trial will run between May 4 and May 29 2020.