Eskom shuts down corruption probe due to 'lack of funds'

An investigation into widespread looting at the Medupi and Kusile power stations has hit the skids as Eskom is unable to pay for it.

In a letter to Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza, law firm Bowmans questions why the brakes were put on its probe, which has already saved the utility more than R5bn, and has led to the referral of nine senior Eskom officials to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution, and to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to recover looted monies.

The letter says the “criminal prosecution of the individuals … is … very unlikely without the support of the [firm’s] investigation team”.

Eskom says it can no longer afford to pay for the probe it commissioned, but Bowmans in the letter questions why “an investigation that was clearly paying for itself was terminated in this manner”.

Read more in Sunday Times