I refused to sign off critics’ dodgy deals, Bobani claims

PREMIUM

The call to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani by his coalition partners is simply because he refused to help the friends of some ANC and EFF bosses get lucrative contracts with the city, he claims.



Bobani, who hit back at his coalition critics on Tuesday, claims he rejected numerous requests, including one from ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula asking him for help to get the city’s new pauper burials contract...

