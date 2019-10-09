I refused to sign off critics’ dodgy deals, Bobani claims
The call to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani by his coalition partners is simply because he refused to help the friends of some ANC and EFF bosses get lucrative contracts with the city, he claims.
Bobani, who hit back at his coalition critics on Tuesday, claims he rejected numerous requests, including one from ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula asking him for help to get the city’s new pauper burials contract...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.