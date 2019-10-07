Panyaza Lesufi wants harsh action against thieves who broke into Soweto school
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says thieves who broke into Esithibeni Primary School in Soweto must be taught a “lesson they will never forget”.
This comes after the primary school was broken into on Friday and expensive technology, including 90 tablets, three computers, and smart boards worth more than R3-million were stolen.
Lesufi described the theft as “emotionally draining”, adding that it was a step back.
“It’s emotionally draining. It’s devastating. But we can’t surrender the future of our children
“The community is also up in arms. This was one of our best schools in terms of ICT technology. This is a step back because now learners must go back to using pen and paper.”
He hinted that the break-in was likely an inside job.
“The school is heavily secured. There was no way they could enter through the door, windows or the roof. So the people who did it knew exactly what they were doing as they targeted a small portion of the wall which was not secured,” he said.
Taking to social media over the weekend, Lesufi said criminals must not be “allowed to postpone the future of our children”.
“We must teach them a lesson they will never forget,” he said.
We must not lose hope! Criminals must not be allowed to postpone the future of our children! #AttackOnEducation pic.twitter.com/McBrNTISZT— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 5, 2019