Four-hour fire guts nine stores in Peddie CBD
A mysterious four-hour blaze in Peddie’s central business district destroyed nine shops at 1am on Tuesday morning.
Damage will run into millions and business and other activities in the little Ngqushwa municipality town, which has been slowly developing for the good, have been disrupted...
