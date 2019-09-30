Your cellphone could be given to an NGO if you break Cape Town's new traffic bylaw

Your cellphone could be donated to an NGO if it is confiscated by Cape Town traffic cops - according to clauses in the city's newly drafted traffic bylaw.

The bylaw, which will be released for public comment on Tuesday, will also give traffic officers the power to impound your car without prior notice if you are caught driving recklessly, without a licence, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The city said the bylaw was targeted at "the worst" of Cape Town's drivers, and is also aimed at curbing illegal street racing as well as holding public transport drivers to a higher standard.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, traffic officials have been confiscating cellphones from drivers for four years, but under the current law the city had to either auction or destroy the devices.

"While the national legislation makes the use of your cellphone or any other communications device illegal while you drive, the remedy is a fine. We took that a bit further in the bylaw and provided for impounding.

"In this bylaw there is a provision to donate cellphones that are impounded. It’s been four or five years that we’ve been sitting with these devices, and we now want to get rid of them. The easiest way is to destroy them, or auction them, but we were more keen to donate them to deserving beneficiaries.

"The new bylaw creates a provision for us to donate them to neighbourhood watches, NGOs or non-profit organisations," he said.