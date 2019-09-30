‘Greynaissance’ model rocks digital age

Grey-haired model, vlogger and social media influencer Deborah Chambers – a special guest at the Jason Kieck fashion charity gala in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night – is leading a South African “greynaissance” showing older women that life can begin at 50.

Chambers, who goes by the Instagram handle of @DeborahDarling, only started modelling four years ago at the age of 53.

The glamorous grandmother from Johannesburg turns 58 later in 2019, but before that she will head to Cape Town for the summer “season” as an indemand older model.

“My mission is to inspire women of all ages to live a full, active and stylish life,” Chambers said.

“Jane Fonda said, ‘women aren’t forgiven for ageing’ – I think this is so wrong, I am happy to be 57.”

The former tech writer also debunks the idea that only the young can rock the digital domain and has learnt new skills such as video blogging (vlogging) and curating a lively Instagram feed.