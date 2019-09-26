'Ordinary South Africans have big hearts': How a stranded kids' soccer team was rescued in Joburg

When a team of young soccer players arrived in Johannesburg to play in a tournament, their hearts were broken when the trip was exposed as a scam.

A fraudster organised the "tournament", taking R500 from each of the 40 boys' parents in Bloemfontein, then disappeared with the money before the four-hour trip to Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The "booked" accommodation turned out to be a sham and "the drivers hadn't been paid", said Darryl Currie, from the Randburg Community Policing Forum.

The drivers, whose consciences would not allow them to leave, took the children to a local police station.