Bay man arrested hours after raping minor

A 57-year-old man was arrested just hours after allegedly raping a minor in Port Elizabeth’s Gelvandale on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the 16-year-old was raped in a bedroom in Antelope Street whilst other people in the house continued drinking unabated, a statement from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality states.

“While on patrol in Gelvandale on Wednesday, at approximately 10am, our officers were informed about the crime and the identity of the culprit. Following a visit at the address in Antelope Street, our officers arrested the suspect at a betting establishment in Korsten,” acting metro police chief Frik Terblanche said.

“The suspect was identified and placed under arrest for rape, and [he was] booked at Gelvandale SAPS.”

“The victim was taken to Dora Nginza hospital to meet with social workers and will be placed at a place of safety,” he added.

Terblanche reckoned that the quicker law enforcement arrest criminals, the more prospective criminals will be hesitant to commit crimes.

“I commend the officers as their determination paid off. The current scourge of abuse against women and children requires law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to bring all offenders to book. This will further serve as a deterrent,” Terblanche added.

Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, lauded the quick capture of culprit and condemned the act.

“Rape is a heinous crime that should ideally not befall anyone. However, it makes a distinct difference when immediate action and success follows such undesirable incidents.

“My heart goes out to the victim and her family and I trust that the National Prosecuting Authority will handle this matter with the same gravity our law enforcement teams did,” Bobani said.