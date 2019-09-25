Mayor Mongameli Bobani's R11,000 rates arrears

But he’s not the only one – 16 other councillors in red

PREMIUM

Sixteen Nelson Mandela Bay councillors owe the municipality a total of R85,434 in outstanding rates and services bills which are more than three months overdue.



Among them is mayor Mongameli Bobani, who was in the red to the tune of R11,309 by June 30...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.