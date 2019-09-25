Mayor Mongameli Bobani's R11,000 rates arrears
But he’s not the only one – 16 other councillors in red
Sixteen Nelson Mandela Bay councillors owe the municipality a total of R85,434 in outstanding rates and services bills which are more than three months overdue.
Among them is mayor Mongameli Bobani, who was in the red to the tune of R11,309 by June 30...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.