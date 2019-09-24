Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case

A fourth - and possibly last - person wanted in connection with the abduction of Amy'Leigh de Jager was arrested on Monday.

Police said on Monday night that a 24-year-old man was arrested by members from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit tasked with the investigation.

He was apprehended at Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, said national police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Six-year-old De Jager was kidnapped earlier this month outside her Kollegepark primary school as she was being dropped off by her mother. Two days later she was released by her kidnappers and found unharmed.