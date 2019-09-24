'Bosasa files accusing Agrizzi of perjury at Zondo Commission authentic'
The late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson died two days before he was due to give details accusing the company's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi of lying under oath.
Watson mysteriously died in a car crash around the OR Tambo International Airport last month before he was scheduled to give evidence at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) tax inquiry.
Forensic accountant Jared Watson today confirmed that he personally submitted a document doing rounds which among others disputes Agrizzi's testimony that only Watson was authorised to sign off payments made by Bosasa.
Jared Watson, who is also Watson's cousin, says the evidence the late Bosasa CEO had prepared to lead at the Sars inquiry was going to prove that Agrizzi had himself powers to authorise payments of bribes allegedly made to government officials and ministers to score tenders.
“It is [authentic]. I personally submitted those documents and merely redacted email addresses and phone numbers,” said Jared today.
Jared is a forensic accountant who helped Watson draft and submit a timeline and documentary evidence that, among others, disputes the evidence that former Agrizzi gave before the state capture commission.
The lengthy document accuses Agrizzi of perjury and lying under oath before the commission. Among others, the document accuses Agrizzi of lying by claiming that Watson personally signed off every payment that Bosasa amde to bribe government officials for tenders.
The document suggests that a director’s meeting held in February 2006 took a resolution that Agrizzi and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder be given powers to sign “any documents and do all things as may effect and/or bind the company and/or any of its subsidiary companies in any matter whatsoever”.
The document tackles the evidence Agrizzi made before the commission bit by bit in an attempt to prove that he lied.
Contacted for his response, Agrizzi said he would not “comment on infatuations and allegations” made against him and that he would only comment “in facts”.